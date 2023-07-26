Raymond James Increases MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target to $592.00

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Raymond James from $574.00 to $592.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $564.36.

NYSE:MSCI traded up $9.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $557.25. 776,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,198. The company has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI has a one year low of $385.00 and a one year high of $572.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $477.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $507.33.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.15. MSCI had a net margin of 38.62% and a negative return on equity of 93.49%. The business had revenue of $621.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in MSCI by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 23,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,252,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,382,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,296,000 after buying an additional 890,554 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,028,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 21.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

