Raymond James Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EFSC. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of EFSC traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.75. 629,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Enterprise Financial Services has a twelve month low of $36.16 and a twelve month high of $56.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Activity

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.29. The firm had revenue of $202.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.24 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 30.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director Stephen P. Marsh acquired 2,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.40 per share, with a total value of $99,909.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,616. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enterprise Financial Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.