Rayonier (RYN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Rayonier has set its FY 2023 guidance at $0.36-$0.36 EPS.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.13 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect Rayonier to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Rayonier Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of RYN opened at $32.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Rayonier has a one year low of $27.81 and a one year high of $38.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.64 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.27.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 196.55%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RYN. TheStreet downgraded Rayonier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Rayonier from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Rayonier in a report on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rayonier

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rayonier by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,486,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,938,000 after purchasing an additional 418,687 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 2.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,837,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,003,000 after purchasing an additional 322,755 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,769,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,221,000 after purchasing an additional 89,742 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,137,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,134,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,513,000 after buying an additional 92,082 shares during the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of March 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

See Also

