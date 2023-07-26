RE/MAX (RMAX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect RE/MAX to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $85.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $83.91 million. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect RE/MAX to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RE/MAX Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of RMAX opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.34. RE/MAX has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $28.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.21 million, a P/E ratio of 154.62 and a beta of 1.47.

RE/MAX Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at RE/MAX

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is 707.69%.

In other news, Director Kathleen J. Cunningham sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $54,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,936.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RE/MAX

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 150.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 12,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in RE/MAX by 45.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in RE/MAX by 7.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RMAX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on RE/MAX in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

Featured Stories

