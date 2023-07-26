Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Major Shareholder Mark Cuban Sells 1,300 Shares of Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mark Cuban sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $26,247.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,929 shares in the company, valued at $3,652,956.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mark Cuban also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Reading International alerts:

On Monday, July 24th, Mark Cuban sold 300 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $6,018.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Mark Cuban sold 401 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $8,140.30.

On Monday, July 17th, Mark Cuban sold 1,021 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $20,756.93.

On Friday, July 14th, Mark Cuban sold 1,600 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $33,200.00.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Mark Cuban sold 3,700 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $79,846.00.

On Monday, July 10th, Mark Cuban sold 1,600 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $36,544.00.

On Friday, July 7th, Mark Cuban sold 241 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $5,439.37.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Mark Cuban sold 3,026 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $68,720.46.

On Friday, June 30th, Mark Cuban sold 400 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $9,348.00.

Reading International Trading Up 1.2 %

RDI opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. Reading International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $4.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $57.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Reading International ( NASDAQ:RDI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 15.31% and a negative return on equity of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $45.81 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reading International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDI. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Reading International by 15.9% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 46,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 6,425 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reading International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,459,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 37,273 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Reading International by 4.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 231,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 186.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 63,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Reading International by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 45.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reading International

(Get Free Report)

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.