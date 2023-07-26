Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after National Bankshares raised their price target on the stock from C$6.50 to C$8.50. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Real Matters traded as high as C$6.95 and last traded at C$6.91, with a volume of 45993 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.84.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

The stock has a market cap of C$499.07 million, a PE ratio of -20.29, a P/E/G ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

