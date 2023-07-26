Realty Income (O) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Realty Income to post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $63.09 on Wednesday. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.67.

The business also recently disclosed a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2555 per share. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 216.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 6,231.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 25.3% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,400 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

