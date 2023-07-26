Realty Income (O) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Realty Income to post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Realty Income Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:O opened at $63.09 on Wednesday. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.67.
Realty Income Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2555 per share. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 216.20%.
Institutional Trading of Realty Income
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
O has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.75.
Realty Income Company Profile
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,400 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Realty Income
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Kimberly-Clark Raises Sales and Profit Guidance, Can it Breakout?
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Two Small-Cap Stocks Surging Higher
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Rises On Earnings, New Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.