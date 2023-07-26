Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Pinterest (PINS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Pinterest (NYSE: PINS):

7/21/2023 – Pinterest had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $25.00.

7/17/2023 – Pinterest was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

7/17/2023 – Pinterest had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $28.00 to $31.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/17/2023 – Pinterest had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $29.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/17/2023 – Pinterest had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $28.00 to $37.00.

6/28/2023 – Pinterest was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $23.00.

6/7/2023 – Pinterest is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of PINS stock traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $27.79. The company had a trading volume of 6,592,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,567,341. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of -61.76 and a beta of 1.02. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $30.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.74 and its 200 day moving average is $25.79.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $602.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $46,918.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,595.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $46,918.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,595.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $76,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 169,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,900.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 632,375 shares of company stock valued at $16,235,458 over the last 90 days. 6.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Pinterest by 315.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

