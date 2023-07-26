Red Cat (RCAT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Red Cat Stock Up 6.4 %

RCAT stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.17. The stock had a trading volume of 118,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,596. Red Cat has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $2.65. The company has a current ratio of 7.88, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.07.

Get Red Cat alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Red Cat by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,237,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 86,777 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Red Cat by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 41,358 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Red Cat by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 29,091 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Red Cat during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Red Cat by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 12,940 shares during the period. 7.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Red Cat

Red Cat Holdings, Inc, a military technology company, engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company develops Golden Eagle, a small unmanned system with the highest resolution imaging for nighttime operations. It also provides unmanned aircraft for interior spaces and other dangerous environments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Red Cat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Cat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.