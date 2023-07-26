Red Pine Exploration (CVE:RPX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.13

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (CVE:RPX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 73000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.33.
Red Pine Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wawa Gold Project that covers an area of 7,132 hectares located to the east of the Town of Wawa in northern Ontario. The company was formerly known as Vencan Gold Corporation and changed its name to Red Pine Exploration Inc in March 2009.
