Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD) Insider Acquires £242,214.18 in Stock

Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD – Get Free Report) insider Martin Ward bought 71,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 338 ($4.33) per share, with a total value of £242,214.18 ($310,570.82).

Shares of LON REDD traded up GBX 0.34 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 337.34 ($4.33). 249,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,716. Redde Northgate plc has a 1 year low of GBX 276.50 ($3.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 438 ($5.62). The stock has a market capitalization of £773.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 575.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 368.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 381.96.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 16.50 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is a positive change from Redde Northgate’s previous dividend of $7.50. Redde Northgate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,067.80%.

Redde Northgate plc provides mobility solutions and automotive services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Ireland. The company offers contact center support, sales, claim processing, customer service, and general insurance products; provides fleet management, rapid response, and recovery management services; and supplies and installs electric vehicle charging equipment.

