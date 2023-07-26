Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW) Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc Sells 14,946 Shares of Stock

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 14,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total transaction of $50,218.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,389,070 shares in the company, valued at $122,267,275.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ae Red Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 21st, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 20,008 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $70,628.24.

On Monday, June 12th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 40,499 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $101,247.50.

On Thursday, June 8th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 32,248 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total value of $81,909.92.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 24,798 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $62,490.96.

On Friday, June 2nd, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 23,555 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $59,358.60.

On Friday, May 19th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 39,353 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $103,104.86.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 59,719 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $160,046.92.

On Monday, May 15th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 51,256 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $136,340.96.

On Friday, May 12th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 243,162 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total transaction of $693,011.70.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 35,887 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $108,378.74.

Shares of NYSE:RDW opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average is $2.88. Redwire Co. has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $4.58.

Redwire ( NYSE:RDW ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Redwire had a negative return on equity of 530.39% and a negative net margin of 65.08%. The firm had revenue of $57.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Redwire Co. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Redwire by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 50,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redwire by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 56,909 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Redwire during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Redwire during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Redwire by 194.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 99,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Redwire in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Redwire Corporation operates as a space infrastructure company in the United States, Netherlands, Luxemburg, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Spain, South Korea, Poland, and internationally. It provides critical space solutions and reliability components for solar power generation, in-space 3D printing and manufacturing, avionics, critical components, sensors, digital engineering, and space-based biotechnology.

