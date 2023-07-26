Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW) Director Sells $70,628.24 in Stock

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 20,008 shares of Redwire stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $70,628.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,404,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,506,176.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ae Red Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 24th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 14,946 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total transaction of $50,218.56.

On Monday, June 12th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 40,499 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $101,247.50.

On Thursday, June 8th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 32,248 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total transaction of $81,909.92.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 24,798 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $62,490.96.

On Friday, June 2nd, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 23,555 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $59,358.60.

On Friday, May 19th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 39,353 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $103,104.86.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 59,719 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $160,046.92.

On Monday, May 15th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 51,256 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $136,340.96.

On Friday, May 12th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 243,162 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total value of $693,011.70.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 35,887 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $108,378.74.

Redwire Stock Up 0.6 %

Redwire stock opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. Redwire Co. has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $4.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average of $2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Redwire ( NYSE:RDW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Redwire had a negative return on equity of 530.39% and a negative net margin of 65.08%. The firm had revenue of $57.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that Redwire Co. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Redwire in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redwire

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Redwire during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Redwire by 22.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 64,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 11,873 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Redwire in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Redwire by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Redwire during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation operates as a space infrastructure company in the United States, Netherlands, Luxemburg, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Spain, South Korea, Poland, and internationally. It provides critical space solutions and reliability components for solar power generation, in-space 3D printing and manufacturing, avionics, critical components, sensors, digital engineering, and space-based biotechnology.

