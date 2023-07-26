Regional Management (RM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Regional Management to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.39. Regional Management had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $135.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.81 million. On average, analysts expect Regional Management to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Regional Management alerts:

Regional Management Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of RM opened at $33.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.57. The company has a quick ratio of 60.55, a current ratio of 60.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $326.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.50. Regional Management has a 52-week low of $24.38 and a 52-week high of $41.87.

Regional Management Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

RM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Regional Management from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Insider Transactions at Regional Management

In other Regional Management news, Director Sandra K. Johnson sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $69,486.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at $245,992.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Regional Management news, CEO Robert William Beck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $148,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,569.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra K. Johnson sold 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $69,486.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,992.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Regional Management

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Regional Management by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Regional Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Regional Management by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management during the first quarter worth $246,000. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regional Management

(Get Free Report)

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.