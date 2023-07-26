RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.21 EPS

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $1.21, Briefing.com reports. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

Shares of RNR traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $202.18. The stock had a trading volume of 622,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,133. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.67. RenaissanceRe has a 12 month low of $124.18 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of -55.81 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is -41.99%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of RenaissanceRe

In related news, CEO Kevin Odonnell bought 13,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $192.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,025 shares in the company, valued at $56,836,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNR. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 340.4% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 373,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,821,000 after buying an additional 288,657 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth about $40,533,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 374,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,926,000 after purchasing an additional 167,109 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,550,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $404,270,000 after buying an additional 129,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1,357.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 84,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,290,000 after purchasing an additional 78,684 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $234.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.40.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Further Reading

