Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Renasant had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 8.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS.
Renasant Stock Up 3.6 %
NASDAQ RNST traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.75. 54,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.87. Renasant has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $41.77.
In other Renasant news, Director John Foy bought 3,000 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.95 per share, with a total value of $77,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,878.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Curtis J. Perry acquired 10,000 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.45 per share, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,597.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Foy purchased 3,000 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.95 per share, with a total value of $77,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,878.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RNST shares. Raymond James cut Renasant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Renasant from $34.50 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Renasant from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Renasant in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Renasant from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Renasant currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.
Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.
