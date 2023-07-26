Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Hudbay Minerals (HBM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Hudbay Minerals (TSE: HBM):

7/18/2023 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$11.25 to C$11.00.

7/17/2023 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$10.50 to C$10.00.

7/10/2023 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.70 to C$10.60.

7/7/2023 – Hudbay Minerals was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating.

6/28/2023 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$10.50.

6/21/2023 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$10.00 to C$9.00.

6/2/2023 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$9.50.

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$7.52 on Wednesday. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 12 month low of C$4.16 and a 12 month high of C$8.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 107.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

