Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Announces Earnings Results

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Resources Connection had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $184.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

RGP opened at $16.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $561.79 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.49. Resources Connection has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $23.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGP. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Resources Connection by 483.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Resources Connection by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Resources Connection by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Resources Connection by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 237.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Resources Connection from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Resources Connection from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

