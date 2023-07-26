Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.55.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RVNC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Revance Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %

RVNC stock opened at $22.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.65 and a 200 day moving average of $30.57. Revance Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $37.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $49.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.21 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,091.00% and a negative net margin of 224.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 1,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $42,593.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,595.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark J. Foley sold 70,447 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $2,433,943.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 923,212 shares in the company, valued at $31,896,974.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 1,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $42,593.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,595.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,524 shares of company stock worth $5,967,040 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVNC. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 792.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.