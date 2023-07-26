Reviewing Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) & THG (OTCMKTS:THGPF)

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) and THG (OTCMKTS:THGPF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Alibaba Group and THG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alibaba Group 8.50% 10.79% 6.79% THG N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Alibaba Group and THG, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alibaba Group 0 1 11 1 3.00 THG 1 5 1 0 2.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Alibaba Group presently has a consensus price target of $141.07, suggesting a potential upside of 45.09%. THG has a consensus price target of C$70.25, suggesting a potential upside of 10,945.60%. Given THG’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe THG is more favorable than Alibaba Group.

13.3% of Alibaba Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of Alibaba Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alibaba Group and THG’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alibaba Group $126.49 billion 2.02 $10.60 billion $4.09 23.63 THG N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Alibaba Group has higher revenue and earnings than THG.

Summary

Alibaba Group beats THG on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others. It operates Taobao Marketplace, a social commerce platform; Tmall, a third-party online and mobile commerce platform for brands and retailers; Alimama, a monetization platform; 1688.com and Alibaba.com, which are online wholesale marketplaces; AliExpress, a retail marketplace; Lazada, Trendyol, and Daraz that are e-commerce platforms; Freshippo, a self-operated retail chain; and Tmall Global, an import e-commerce platform. The company also operates Taoxianda, an online-offline integration service for FMCG brands and third-party grocery retail partners; Cainiao Network logistic services platform; Ele.me, an on-demand delivery and local services platform; Koubei, a restaurant and local services guide platform; and Fliggy, an online travel platform. In addition, it offers pay-for-performance, in-feed, and display marketing services; and Taobao Ad Network and Exchange, a real-time online bidding marketing exchange. Further, the company provides elastic computing, storage, network, security, database and big data, and IoT services. Additionally, it operates Youku, an online video platform; Alibaba Pictures and other content platforms that provide online videos, films, live events, news feeds, literature, music, and others; Amap, a mobile digital map, navigation, and real-time traffic information app; DingTalk, a business efficiency mobile app; and Tmall Genie smart speaker. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About THG

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a direct-to-consumer sports nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan alternatives, health snacks, vitamins and athleisure; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers digital experience and retail for FMCG, beauty, and retail brands. It also engages in the online beauty and haircare businesses; and provision of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products. In addition, the company operates THG OnDemand, which offers entertainment products and subscription services for clothing, gadgets, and vinyl; THG Experience that comprises of Three luxury event spaces, including King Street Townhouse Hotel, Great John Street Hotel, and Hale Country Club & Spa; and THG Luxury, which operates various websites that retails fashion and lifestyle brands. Further, it operates hairdressing salons and hotels; offers website development, franchising and consultancy, warehouse and distribution, environmental consulting, translation and interpretation, and marketing services; distributes motion pictures; recovers sorted metals; and produces visual content. The company was formerly known as THG Holdings plc and changed its name to THG Plc in January 2021. THG Plc was founded in 2004 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

