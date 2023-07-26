Reviewing WANG & LEE GROUP (NASDAQ:WLGS) & Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP)

WANG & LEE GROUP (NASDAQ:WLGS – Get Free Report) and Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares WANG & LEE GROUP and Concrete Pumping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get WANG & LEE GROUP alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WANG & LEE GROUP N/A N/A N/A Concrete Pumping 8.34% 10.30% 3.35%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.3% of Concrete Pumping shares are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of Concrete Pumping shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WANG & LEE GROUP 0 0 0 0 N/A Concrete Pumping 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for WANG & LEE GROUP and Concrete Pumping, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Concrete Pumping has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.50%. Given Concrete Pumping’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Concrete Pumping is more favorable than WANG & LEE GROUP.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WANG & LEE GROUP and Concrete Pumping’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WANG & LEE GROUP $4.17 million 3.80 -$600,000.00 N/A N/A Concrete Pumping $401.29 million 1.10 $28.68 million $0.58 13.86

Concrete Pumping has higher revenue and earnings than WANG & LEE GROUP.

Summary

Concrete Pumping beats WANG & LEE GROUP on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WANG & LEE GROUP

(Get Free Report)

WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. operates as a construction contractor in Hong Kong and Mainland. The company engages in the contract engineering, installation, and out-fitting of electrical systems, mechanical ventilation and air-conditioning systems, fire safety systems, and water supply and sewage disposal systems for the public and private sectors. Its clients range from small startups to large companies. The company serves hospitals, schools and educational institute, hotels, residential development, commercial building, shopping arcade, HKSAR, public utilities, theme park, and data centers. WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong. WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Wang & Lee Brothers, Inc.

About Concrete Pumping

(Get Free Report)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand. It also leases and rents concrete pumping equipment, pans, and containers. As of October 31, 2022, the company owned a fleet of approximately 970 boom pumps, 90 placing booms, 20 telebelts, 340 stationary pumps, and 100 waste management trucks. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for WANG & LEE GROUP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WANG & LEE GROUP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.