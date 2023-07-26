RFP Financial Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

RFP Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 64.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,385 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6,020 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 0.4% of RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,291,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,325 shares of company stock valued at $8,482,125. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $129.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.83. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The company has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.45, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.10.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

