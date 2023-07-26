Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.
Richards Packaging Income Price Performance
Richards Packaging Income has a 1 year low of C$25.52 and a 1 year high of C$34.10.
Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$106.83 million during the quarter.
About Richards Packaging Income
Richards Packaging Income Fund (the Fund) is a Canada-based open-ended, limited purpose trust. The Fund invests in packaging distribution businesses throughout North America. The Fund’s subsidiary, Richards Packaging Inc and its subsidiaries (Richards Packaging), is principally engaged in the distribution of plastic and glass containers and associated closures.
