Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $26.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.29 million. On average, analysts expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

RIGL traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,515,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,687. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.46. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Trading of Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 218.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,945,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,058,000 after buying an additional 16,421,362 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,942,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,026 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,409,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,185,000 after purchasing an additional 77,225 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,274,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 125,121 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,366,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 567,700 shares during the period. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test.

