Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $26.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.29 million. On average, analysts expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Rigel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
RIGL traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,515,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,687. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.46. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.68.
Institutional Trading of Rigel Pharmaceuticals
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.
About Rigel Pharmaceuticals
Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Rigel Pharmaceuticals
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.