RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:REI)

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$10.88 and a 12 month high of C$17.17.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$279.50 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

