RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0684 per share on Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

RIOCF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.41. 2,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,175. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.51. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $17.65.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RIOCF. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$25.50 in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at March 31, 2023, our portfolio is comprised of 191 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 33.5 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 11 development properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.