Rithm Capital (RITM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $783.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Rithm Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Rithm Capital Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE RITM traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,052,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,189,847. Rithm Capital has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $11.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.00 and its 200 day moving average is $8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.81.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 178.57%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RITM. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RITM. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rithm Capital by 5.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 6.4% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Rithm Capital by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 234,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

Featured Stories

