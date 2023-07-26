RLI (NYSE:RLI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $381.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.35 million. RLI had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 36.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS.

RLI Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of RLI opened at $136.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.24. RLI has a twelve month low of $100.96 and a twelve month high of $149.65.

RLI Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 6.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RLI

RLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of RLI from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on RLI in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RLI in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLI in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of RLI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in RLI by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

