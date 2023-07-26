Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Releases Earnings Results

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 39.94% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Robert Half International updated its Q2 guidance to $0.76-0.90 EPS.

Robert Half International Stock Performance

RHI stock traded down $5.54 on Wednesday, reaching $74.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,326,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,663. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.52 and its 200 day moving average is $75.91. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.35. Robert Half International has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $89.78.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robert Half International

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Robert Half International by 2.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Robert Half International by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in Robert Half International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 62,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

RHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting service in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Featured Articles

