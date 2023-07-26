Robinhood Markets (HOOD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Robinhood Markets to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.04 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 16.40% and a negative net margin of 76.47%. On average, analysts expect Robinhood Markets to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $12.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.74. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $13.23.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HOOD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.09.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 73,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $881,662.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 654,713 shares in the company, valued at $7,804,178.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 23,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $196,045.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,066,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,970,391.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 73,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $881,662.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 654,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,804,178.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 540,889 shares of company stock worth $5,422,725. Company insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 59.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

