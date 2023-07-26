Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,728 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 12.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,374,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572,799 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,731,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,283,000 after buying an additional 7,910,391 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,357,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,899,000 after purchasing an additional 442,954 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,249,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,795 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,281,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,853,000 after purchasing an additional 132,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HOOD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.09.

In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 11,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $124,094.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 544,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,792,946.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 23,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $196,045.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,066,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,970,391.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 11,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $124,094.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 544,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,792,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 540,889 shares of company stock worth $5,422,725 in the last ninety days. 20.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $12.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.74. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $13.23.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.04 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 76.47% and a negative return on equity of 16.40%. Analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

