Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,728 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 288,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 609,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 57,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 23,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $196,062.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,523. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 23,313 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $196,062.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,300 shares in the company, valued at $843,523. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $759,172.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 899,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,198,699.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 540,889 shares of company stock valued at $5,422,725 over the last ninety days. 20.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $12.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average is $9.74. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $13.23.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.04 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 16.40% and a negative net margin of 76.47%. As a group, analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.09.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

