Rocky Brands (RCKY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The textile maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $110.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.80 million. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 2.28%. On average, analysts expect Rocky Brands to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ RCKY traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.50. 18,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,785. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 3.41. Rocky Brands has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $34.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Rocky Brands from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Rocky Brands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Rocky Brands by 103.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 801 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Rocky Brands by 4.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Rocky Brands by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Rocky Brands by 14.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Rocky Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, Ranger, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

