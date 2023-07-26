Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Rogers were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rogers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,832,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rogers by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rogers stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $169.73. 78,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,351. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.95. Rogers Co. has a 1-year low of $98.45 and a 1-year high of $271.12.

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. Rogers had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $243.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Rogers news, CFO Ramakumar Mayampurath sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.96, for a total value of $193,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,152 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,785.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ramakumar Mayampurath sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.96, for a total value of $193,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,152 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,785.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anne K. Roby purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $162.01 per share, with a total value of $48,603.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,603. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Rogers from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

