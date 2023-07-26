Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) PT Set at C$68.00 by Desjardins

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) has been given a C$68.00 price objective by research analysts at Desjardins in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RCI.B. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.75 to C$72.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$75.25.

Rogers Communications Trading Up 2.8 %

TSE:RCI.B traded up C$1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$60.79. 1,543,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,443. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$60.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$63.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.43. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of C$50.53 and a twelve month high of C$67.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.52.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

