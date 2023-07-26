Romios Gold Resources (CVE:RG) Shares Up 20%

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (CVE:RG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 557,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 222% from the average session volume of 173,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Romios Gold Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$7.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.70.

About Romios Gold Resources

Romios Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration of precious and base metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its projects are located in Ontario, British Columbia, Quebec, and Nevada. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

