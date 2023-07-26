Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.65.

ROST has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 888 restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $1,216,739.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,363,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ross Stores

Ross Stores Trading Down 0.2 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Ross Stores by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 27.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROST opened at $112.51 on Wednesday. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $77.44 and a 1-year high of $122.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.87.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

About Ross Stores

(Get Free Report

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.