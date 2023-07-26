Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $155.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $145.00 to $155.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $6.98 on Wednesday, reaching $129.19. The company had a trading volume of 55,890,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,557,996. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $130.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 841,688 shares of company stock worth $29,376,932. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,688,000. Markel Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. United Bank raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 23.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after buying an additional 61,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

