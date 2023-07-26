Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target to $292.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DHR. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.00.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $9.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $264.99. 5,120,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,012,125. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $236.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.69. Danaher has a one year low of $221.22 and a one year high of $303.82. The stock has a market cap of $195.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $2,436,512.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,423,319.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Danaher

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 100,144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $284,233,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,126,676 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,057,164,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,364,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,158,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,384,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,344 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

