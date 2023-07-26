Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target to $404.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $350.00 to $404.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MCO. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.53.

Moody’s Trading Down 0.8 %

MCO traded down $2.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $358.98. 660,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,435. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $335.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Moody’s has a one year low of $230.16 and a one year high of $363.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.87 billion, a PE ratio of 47.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total transaction of $633,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,841,018.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,292 shares of company stock valued at $1,085,712 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moody’s

(Get Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

