Royal Bank of Canada Raises General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target to $130.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GE. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.75.

General Electric Stock Down 2.1 %

General Electric stock traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.72. The company had a trading volume of 6,720,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,690,983. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.32 and its 200-day moving average is $95.11. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $48.06 and a fifty-two week high of $117.96.

Insider Activity

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of General Electric

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,795,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,098,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463,502 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 17.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,639,533,000 after buying an additional 7,157,356 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at $2,496,379,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,272,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,837,514,000 after buying an additional 319,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $878,644,000 after buying an additional 13,427,079 shares in the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

