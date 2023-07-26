Royal Bank of Canada Raises Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target to $121.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $121.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 11.78% from the stock’s current price.

PII has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Polaris from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Polaris from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Polaris in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Polaris from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.45.

Shares of NYSE:PII traded up $4.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.16. The stock had a trading volume of 748,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,636. Polaris has a one year low of $91.86 and a one year high of $137.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.61.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. Polaris had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 60.97%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Polaris will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Polaris news, SVP James P. Williams sold 14,000 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Polaris during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Polaris by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

