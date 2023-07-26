Royal Bank of Canada Raises Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $290.00

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $265.00 to $290.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on V. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $248.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.83.

Shares of V traded down $1.94 on Wednesday, reaching $236.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,297,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,279,953. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.67. Visa has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $245.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Visa will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 165,727 shares of company stock valued at $38,891,141. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of V. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Visa by 107,990.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,998,628,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $474,634,314,000 after buying an additional 1,996,779,546 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 116,608.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after buying an additional 24,483,134 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Visa by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after buying an additional 5,864,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Visa by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,042,098 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $680,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986,135 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

