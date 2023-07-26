Royal Bank of Canada Raises Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $290.00

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $265.00 to $290.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.49% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on V. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $248.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.83.
Visa Stock Performance
Shares of V traded down $1.94 on Wednesday, reaching $236.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,297,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,279,953. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.67. Visa has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $245.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 165,727 shares of company stock valued at $38,891,141. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visa
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of V. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Visa by 107,990.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,998,628,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $474,634,314,000 after buying an additional 1,996,779,546 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 116,608.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after buying an additional 24,483,134 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Visa by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after buying an additional 5,864,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Visa by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,042,098 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $680,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986,135 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Read More
