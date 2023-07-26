Royal Gold (RGLD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 38.80%. The company had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Royal Gold to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold Stock Up 1.1 %

Royal Gold stock opened at $122.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Royal Gold has a 12-month low of $84.54 and a 12-month high of $147.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.28 and its 200 day moving average is $125.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.62.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.55%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RGLD. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Royal Gold from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Royal Gold from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Mark Isto sold 9,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.89, for a total transaction of $1,370,657.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,318,705.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Royal Gold news, COO Mark Isto sold 9,660 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.89, for a total value of $1,370,657.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,318,705.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel Breeze sold 2,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $297,322.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,669.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,895 shares of company stock worth $1,972,930. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Gold by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 1,115.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royal Gold

(Get Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.