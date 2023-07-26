RPT Realty (RPT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect RPT Realty to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RPT Realty Stock Performance

Shares of RPT stock opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88. RPT Realty has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $11.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.35 million, a PE ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

RPT Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 69.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPT Realty

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in RPT Realty in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in RPT Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in RPT Realty by 812.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RPT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RPT Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on RPT Realty from $9.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

