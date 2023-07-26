RTX (NYSE:RTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share.

RTX Trading Down 0.9 %

RTX stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.30. 20,097,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,908,767. RTX has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.99.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RTX

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RTX in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded RTX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on RTX from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of RTX by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,282 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in RTX by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of RTX by 64.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,818,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,494 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

