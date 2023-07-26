RTX’s (RTX) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $95.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $110.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RTX. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of RTX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RTX in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on RTX from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on RTX from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.96.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.30. 20,097,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,908,767. RTX has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Institutional Trading of RTX

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.12. RTX had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that RTX will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in RTX by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,951,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 202,376 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of RTX by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 123,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 39,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

