Rush Street Interactive (RSI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Rush Street Interactive to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Rush Street Interactive has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $162.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.93 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. On average, analysts expect Rush Street Interactive to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Performance

Rush Street Interactive stock opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. Rush Street Interactive has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $6.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 357.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 10,893 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 558.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 12,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.29.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and other countries. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

