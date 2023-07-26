Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.60

Shares of Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$38.60 and last traded at C$38.37, with a volume of 263317 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$37.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RUS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bankshares set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Russel Metals and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

Russel Metals Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.07, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$36.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$34.62.

Russel Metals Increases Dividend

Russel Metals ( TSE:RUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.20. Russel Metals had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The company had revenue of C$1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.20 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Russel Metals Inc. will post 4.3382857 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Russel Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 29th. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is presently 29.14%.

Russel Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.