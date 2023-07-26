RXO (RXO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect RXO to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
RXO Stock Up 1.7 %
NYSE:RXO opened at $21.29 on Wednesday. RXO has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.46 and a 200-day moving average of $19.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in RXO in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in RXO during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RXO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RXO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,584,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in RXO in the 4th quarter valued at $458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.
RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.
